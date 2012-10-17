These Motorcycles Are Made Out Of Humans And Body Paint

Laura Stampler
human motorcycle i.d.e.aThe bodies transformed into motorcycles.

The Progressive International Motorcycle Shows are coming up. So what better way to promote it than to body paint dancers, yoga instructors, aerialists and circus performers, and have them contort their bodies into the shapes of motorcycles?Advanstar Communications Powersports Group teamed up with i.d.e.a. to do just that.

“We sought to combine the art of the motorcycle with true art, thereby elevating the ads to something people would want to look at, enjoy, and share,” i.d.e.a. said of the campaign, which is set to run in 13 markets nationwide.

Speed TV personality and biker Erin Bates also undressed and painted up to ride the three bikes. A speed bike, cruiser, and dirt bike took 18, 15 and 13.5 hours to make, respectively.

If your back is sore just thinking about it, find comfort in the fact that there were two massage therapists on set at all times. 

It started with sketches of a speed bike.

And a dirt bike.

And a finally, a cruiser.

So she did. There were eight airbrushes on set.

These are the people the motorcycles were made out of — flexible dancers, yoga instructors, circus performers, and aerialists.

Stretching was necessary ...

... so they could do this.

Pretty realistic, right?

Poses were held from between 10 seconds and two minutes.

Every hand movement made a difference in the bike's shape.

Supercross/Speed TV personality Erin Bates was the primary model.

Here's what she looks like in more clothes.

And her job was to ride the human motorcycles. Since she's a biker, herself, she knew how to adjust the bodies.

And the resemblance between the actual motorcycles and the human reinventions were uncanny.

The dirt bike took 13.5 hours to make.

The cruiser took 15 hours.

And the speed bike took a whopping 18 hours.

Doesn't that make you want a motorcycle?

