Awesome Images From The US Men's Soccer Game In The Middle Of A Huge Snow Storm

The US Men’s National Team beat Costa Rica in a World Cup qualifying match in the middle of a blizzard in Colorado on Friday night.



After halftime, the game was paused for several minutes and almost called off, but the referees decided play would continue.

By the end of the game, there were inches of snow on the field.

Here's what the field looked like before the game began Alexi Lalas and Casey Kelly are staying warm in puffy hats Fans don't care, and they also have beer to keep them warm US player Jermaine Jones' hair seems to be collecting snow Teammates congratulate Dempsey after he scored in the 16th minute The snow came down harder as the game went on 10 minutes into the second half, the game was paused and almost cancelled, but the refs decided to let play go on Clint Dempsey dribbles through the snow Players had to clear patches of snow for free kicks

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.