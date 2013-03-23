Awesome Images From The US Men's Soccer Game In The Middle Of A Huge Snow Storm

The US Men’s National Team beat Costa Rica in a World Cup qualifying match in the middle of a blizzard in Colorado on Friday night.
After halftime, the game was paused for several minutes and almost called off, but the referees decided play would continue.
By the end of the game, there were inches of snow on the field.
10 minutes into the second half, the game was paused and almost cancelled, but the refs decided to let play go on
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.