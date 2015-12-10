21 amazing photos that show what life is like in the coldest inhabited town on earth

Humans are resilient, hard-working creatures.

And there’s perhaps nowhere where that’s more evident than in the tiny village of Oymyakon, Russia, regarded by most as the coldest permanently inhabited place on earth.

Temperatures there average around -58° F during the winter months, with the record low reaching -96.16° F in 1924.

Adventurer and photographer Amos Chapple recently visited the village, as well as Yakutsk, its nearest city center. Chapple spent a total of five weeks in the region, documenting everyday life in these harsh conditions, as well as the people who call the area home.

This story was originally written by Christian Storm.

