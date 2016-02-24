Jaw-dropping pics from the world's largest photo contest

Rob Gregory/Sony World Photography AwardA member of the RIC Hornets wheelchair basketball team goes for the ball.
This year there were a record-breaking 230,103 entries to the world’s biggest photography competition: the Sony World Photography Awards.
Entries in three main categories — professional, open, and youth — were received from a record 186 countries.
Here, we’ve selected 17 of our favourite images that were shortlisted in the professional and open categories.
Official winners will be announced April 21, but we wouldn’t be surprised if these 17 make the cut.
Very few people are brave enough to dive the cold waters off the coast of Russia, but photographer and diver Alexander Semenov has been exploring the waters to find these fantastic, archaic creatures living in the sea.
Alexander Semenov/Sony World Photography AwardRussia, Shortlist, Professional: Environment
Matthias Hangst documented the Women's Team Free Synchronised Swimming at the FINA World Championships in Kazan, Russia.
Matthias Hangst/Sony World Photography AwardGermanym, Shortlist, Professional: Sport
Attila Balogh shot Larung Gar, a town in the Chinese Sichuan province that's home to 40,000 Buddhist monks.
Attila Balogh/Sony World Photography AwardHungary, Shortlist, Open: Architecture
Khairel Anuar/Sony World Photography AwardMalaysia, Shortlist, Open: Split Second
Filippo Venturi's work explored the idea of South Korea's obsession with perfection, as well as the society's focus on competition and rivalry.
Filippo Venturi/Sony World Photography AwardItaly, Shortlist, Professional: People
Photographer Giancarlo Ceraudo was fascinated with Miami's mix of cultures. The nightlife, immigration issues, and local art scene inspired his work.
Giancarlo Ceraudo/Sony World Photography AwardItaly, Shortlist, Professional: Candid
Karolis Janulis captured this image of people practicing yoga in a central park in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Karolis Janulis/Sony World Photography AwardLithuania, Shortlist, Open: People
Lucy Nicholson/Sony World Photography AwardUK, Shortlist, Professional: Environment
Nikolai Linares took striking portraits of silver-medal winners just after losing their final at the Zealand boxing Championships held in Copenhagen.
Nikolai Linares/Sony World Photography AwardDenmark, Shortlist, Professional: Sport
The long tradition of boxing in Ghana fascinated photographer Patrick Sinkel, who went to Bokum, a small neighbourhood home to many world boxing champions.
Patrick Sinkel/Sony World Photography AwardGermany, Shortlist, Professional: Sport
Peter Voss/Sony World Photography AwardGermany, Shortlist, Open: Smile
Andrey Narchuk/Sony World Photography AwardRussia, Shortlist, Open: Nature and Wildlife
The Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago's Adaptive Sports Program hired photographer Rob Gregory to photograph the RIC Hornets wheelchair basketball team.
Rob Gregory/Sony World Photography AwardUSA, Shortlist, Professional: Campaign
Stephan Zirwes' series 'Pools' explores the wasteful use of drinking water. Public pools, such as this one, represent the idea that water should be free and accessible to everyone.
Stephan Zirwes/Sony World Photography AwardGermany, Shortlist, Professional: Architecture
Stephanie Sinclair shadowed the Ringling Bros.' employees that live on trains for 44 weeks out of the year.
Stephanie Sinclair/Sony World Photography AwardUSA, Shortlist, Professional: Daily life
Tanveer Rohan/Sony World Photography AwardBangladesh, Shortlist, Open: Arts and Culture
