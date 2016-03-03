15 beautiful images from the finalists of Smithsonian Magazine's annual photo contest

Courtney Verrill
Smithsonian Magazine Photo ContestLauren Pond/The Smithsonian Magazine Photo ContestBlankets are spread out for summer movie night at Bryant Park in Manhattan, New York.

The judges of Smithsonian’s photo contest have announced the finalists for 2015. The 13th annual contest had over 460,000 submissions from photographers in 168 different countries.

The categories include the American experience, natural world, travel, sustainable travel, people, mobile, and altered images. Finalists were selected by the photo teams at Smithsonian magazine and Smithsonian.com.

You can vote here for the Readers’ Choice winner. The winners will be announced at the end of March.

Below are just some of the beautiful images from the finalists of the contest.

A woman looks out of a bus window in Bulgaria.

Denis Buchel/The Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest
Finalist for People.

A yellow-headed male jawfish holds his babies in his mouth. The yellow-headed males, rather than the females, are responsible for carrying the babies.

Suzan Meldonian/The Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest
Finalist for Natural World.

A girl rides the train in India.

Simone Sbaraglia/The Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest
Finalist for Altered Image.

Wildebeest jump into a river in Kenya.

Ricardo Cisneros/The Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest
Finalist for Sustainable Travel.

The Larung Gar Buddhist Academy in Sêrtar, China, is the biggest Buddhist settlement in the world, home to 40,000 monks and nuns.

Wan Shun Luk/The Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest
Finalist for Travel.

A man reads the Koran, Islam's holy book, during the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Manama, Bahrain.

Mustafa Abdulhadi/The Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest
Finalist for People.

Gary Fiedler took this shot while canoeing under the Aurora borealis in Canada.

Gary Fiedler/The Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest
Finalist for Sustainable travel.

A devotee is helped up during The Way of The Cross in the Philippines.

Nick Ng/The Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest
Finalist for Travel.

Lauren Pond/The Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest
Finalist for American Experience.

A woman walks in front of a red wall in China.

Jian Wang/The Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest
Finalist for Mobile.

These are the beginning stages of a pool ball knobstopper being made for Hester & Cook Design Group.

Jamie Wright/The Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest
Finalist for Mobile.

Swimmers compete in the La Jolla Rough Water Swim in California.

Kevin Dilliard/The Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest
Finalist for Altered Image.

Volcanic material flows from Mount Sinabung in North Sumatra, Indonesia.

Ivan Damanik/The Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest
Finalist for Natural World.

A man rides a bike in front of Bird's Nest, the stadium built for the 2008 Summer Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing.

Jefflin Ling/The Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest
Finalist for Altered Image.

A man wrestles a hog in Wisconsin.

Caroline Angelo/The Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest
Finalist for the American Experience.

