15 beautiful images from the finalists of Smithsonian Magazine's annual photo contest

Lauren Pond/The Smithsonian Magazine Photo ContestBlankets are spread out for summer movie night at Bryant Park in Manhattan, New York.
The judges of Smithsonian’s photo contest have announced the finalists for 2015. The 13th annual contest had over 460,000 submissions from photographers in 168 different countries.
The categories include the American experience, natural world, travel, sustainable travel, people, mobile, and altered images. Finalists were selected by the photo teams at Smithsonian magazine and Smithsonian.com.
You can vote here for the Readers’ Choice winner. The winners will be announced at the end of March.
Below are just some of the beautiful images from the finalists of the contest.
A yellow-headed male jawfish holds his babies in his mouth. The yellow-headed males, rather than the females, are responsible for carrying the babies.
The Larung Gar Buddhist Academy in Sêrtar, China, is the biggest Buddhist settlement in the world, home to 40,000 monks and nuns.
A man reads the Koran, Islam's holy book, during the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Manama, Bahrain.
These are the beginning stages of a pool ball knobstopper being made for Hester & Cook Design Group.
A man rides a bike in front of Bird's Nest, the stadium built for the 2008 Summer Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing.
