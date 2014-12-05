Awe-Inspiring Images From Friday's Orion Launch

NASA’s Orion spacecraft succesfully launched early on Friday, Dec. 5, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The liftoff was postponed on Thursday due to issues with the launch rocket, wind gusts, and a boat that strayed into a hazard zone.

Below are some beautiful pictures from today’s launch.

Orion will reach an altitude of 3,600 miles and orbit Earth twice.

Later this morning, the capsule will splash down into the Pacific ocean.

Orion will soar over Earth at 15,000 miles per hour.

Check out the view from Orion about one minute after launch.

Today’s unmanned mission is part of a test launch.

If all goes as planned, Orion will eventually be used to ferry astronauts to Mars.

In case you missed the Orion launch, here’s a video:

