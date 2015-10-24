Images from the landfall of Hurricane Patricia

Photo: Scott Kelly/NASA via Getty Images

While we have seen an abundance of satellite images and meteorological charts, as the Hurricane Patricia — the strongest hurricane recorded — touches down in Mexico, photos and videos of the on-the-ground impact are beginning to surface.

Héctor Sanchez provided a number of video clips from his Instagram. Sanchez’ video comes from the Camino Real hotel in Manzanillo, Colima, Mexico. The New York Times reported that Manzanillo, home to over 161,000, is the nearest major city to the storm’s landfall.

Many images of the storm are being posted to live coverage by El País and a live-updating thread on Reddit. Most of the images are coming out of Manzanillo and Puerto Vallarta, but nothing has come yet from Cuixmala, where the landfall was reportedly centered.

Another Twitter user from Manzanillo provided video that appears to show massive waves hitting the city.

The Mexican Policía Federal shared images of the storm’s impact in the state of Jalisco, which borders Colima to the north.

Efectos de #HuracánPatricia en Melaque #Jalisco. Reiteramos petición a ciudadanía de resguardarse. Llame al 088 pic.twitter.com/VqWsh9CFlP

— Policía Federal Mx (@PoliciaFedMx) October 23, 2015

At least one Twitter user has posted video purportedly from Jalisco as well.

In the chaos of the storm’s arrival, images and footage from older storms are being passed off as current. However, footage claiming to show Puerto Vallerta, Jalisco, has already been published to YouTube.

At least two Periscope users are itermittantly broadcasting storm footage out of Colima: Lee Gonzalez and another user named Jesus.

