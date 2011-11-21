This Image Sums Up The College Football Weekend Perfectly

There appeared to be a little confusion on field last night during the Cal-Stanford game.



Photo: ESPN

Stanford eventually won the game, but they were one of the few lucky ones in the top 10 this weekend. By the end of last night, four of the top seven teams in the BCS rankings went down, including Oklahoma State (#2), Oregon (#4), Oklahoma (#5), and Clemson (#7).

And now, now only will the top three teams in the BCS rankings (LSU, Alabama, Arkansas) all be from the SEC. But they are all from the same division (SEC West).

