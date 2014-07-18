Image Shows Australian Passport At Scene Of Malaysian Plane Crash In Ukraine

The Australian government says it has “grave concerns” that some Australian citizens were aboard the Malaysian Airlines jet that has crashed in Ukraine, suspected of being shot down by a surface-to-air missile.

Video footage from the crash site shows a soldier at the scene holding an Australian passport.

UPDATE: It looks like there has been at least one Australian passport found in the wreckage. #9News pic.twitter.com/4QRBv2XYO4 — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) July 17, 2014

There were 295 passengers and crew on the flight, from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. It crashed in east Ukraine, where there has been fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukranian government forces.

A DFAT statement issued a short time ago said:

Initial reports indicate there were 295 people on board and there are no survivors of the crash. We have grave concerns that a number of Australians may have been on board the flight. Officials are working to seek confirmation with relevant authorities. If you have any concerns for the welfare of Australian family or friends, phone 1300 555 135.

