Stick A Fork In It: Michael Jordan Sues Chicago Groceries Over Steak Ads

The original king of the endorsement deal does not like it when someone invokes his name — even if it’s in ads congratulating him on his Hall of Fame induction.



Michael Jordan filed two $5 million dollar lawsuits against Chicago’s two grocery chains for ads he says use his name and number without permission, The Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Sun-Times: The Dominick’s ad looks something like a billboard with Jordan’s name, his number and a basketball crashing through it all with the phrase, “You are a cut above.” It also includes a photo of a steak and a coupon for $2 off a Rancher’s Reserve steak. Problem is, according to the suit, Jordan already has his name on a couple of steakhouses and sells prime steaks online.

The Jewel ad includes a pair of basketball shoes, with a number 23 on the tongues and the phrase “Jewel-Osco salutes #23 on his many accomplishments as we honour a fellow Chicagoan who was ‘just around the corner’ for so many years.” The suit claims the shoes are a “misleading copy of Air Jordan Basketball shoes” that are part of an endorsement agreement between Jordan and Nike.

