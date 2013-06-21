One Image Sums Up The Pain Of The San Antonio Spurs' Loss In The NBA Final

Tim Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs have won four NBA championships. But it seems clear that this loss really hit them hard.



And that sadness was caught in this picture of Tim Duncan as he was leaving American Airlines Arena after their game seven loss to the Heat.

There is no high-end fashion. No entourage. No celebration. Just Duncan and his thoughts…

