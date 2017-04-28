Image shows enormous knife being investigated after Westminster terror arrest

LONDON — An image has revealed the enormous knife collected after a man was arrested in a terror-related incident in London on Wednesday.

Reuters has published photos of a forensic officer carrying out an investigation of the scene. The sequence of images shows him picking up what looks like a large kitchen knife.

Police confirmed that “knives” were collected from the suspect after he was arrested on Thursday afternoon. Reports from the scene suggest he was carrying a rucksack full of the weapons and pictures show forensic experts examining a bag.

The suspect, who is in his 20s, is being detained under the Terrorism Act and is in custody in a south London police station. The BBC reported that he is known to police.

The incident took place outside the Department for Culture Media & Sport and the Revenue and Customs building on Whitehall. Images show the arrest taking place just in front of a Westminster tube station entrance.

