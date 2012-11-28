iMacs Are Coming November 30

Photo: Apple

Apple just announced iMacs are coming out Friday, November 30.Apple revealed resdesigned, super thin iMacs in October. There were rumours that Apple was having trouble manufacturing the computers and it might not be able to make them this year.



Apparently that’s not the case!

Still, Apple is going to only have one month of iMac sales for the quarter, and we expect tight supplies.

Apple says the 21.5-inch model is ready in November, with the 27-inch model coming in December.

Check out photos of the new iMacs here →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.