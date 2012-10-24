Apple Updates The iMac And It's Crazy Thin

Apple just updated its iMac with a refreshed design.



It’s beautiful.

The new desktop is only five millimeters thick and the screen expands from edge to edge.

This is the first iMac to get rid of the CD/DVD super drive.

Here are some other specs:

The next-gen iMac sheds 8 pounds from previous generation.

The iMac still comes in two sizes, 21.5-inches and 27-inches.

With this iMac Apple also is launching a new fusion drive. A fusion drive fuses two hard drives into one logical volume, combining traditional HDDs and SSDs ($250 extra charge).

There is 75% less screen reflection than the previous generation.

Each screen is individually calibrated before it leaves the factory

The front-facing FaceTime HD camera records at 720p

The all-in-one has 4 USB 3.0 ports, 2 Thunderbolt ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, SDXC card slot, and a headphone jack.

Bluetooth 4.0 and 802.11n Wi-Fi a/b/g/n

The new iMac also takes advantage of a brand new stereo sound system

Users can customise the computer with up to 32GB of RAM

Even more energy efficient.

Both machines still ship with Apple’s Wireless Keyboard and either the Magic Mouse or Magic Trackpad.The 21.5-inch weighs 12.5 pounds and starts with a 2.6 GHz quad-core third-generation Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 1 TB HDD, and starts at $1299. The 21.5-inch ships in November.

The 27-inch weighs 21 pounds and starts with a 2.9 GHz quad-core third-generation Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD, and starts at $1799. The 27-inch ships in December.

Don’t Miss: You Have To Check Out These Gorgeous Pictures Of Apple’s Ridiculously Thin New iMac >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.