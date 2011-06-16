Watch This Video And You'll Want To Throw Your Computer In The Garbage

Apple’s new iMac is its fastest computer ever, even faster than previous Mac Pro models, according to Macworld, via MacRumors.



Why? A huge difference is that the new iMac uses a solid-state drive (SSD) to run the system software instead of a spinning hard disk. This is much faster, though it adds significant cost to the system.

To appreciate the difference, watch this MacRumors video of a user opening a bunch of Mac apps at once. It’s insanely fast.

(This is something current generation MacBook Air owners can attest to vs. those who owned previous generations; the new ones use quick SSDs while the old ones used tiny, slow, spinning hard drives.)

Read: 10 Things We Love And Hate About Apple’s MacBook Air

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.