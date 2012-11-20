What Delays? A New iMac Is Still On Track For Release This Year

Photo: Apple

Despite rumours that redesigned iMacs aren’t coming out until next year, an update to Apple’s desktop line is still on track for release this month or next, reports 9to5Mac.Models with 21.5-inch screens have already been shipped to distribution centres around the United States and other countries and will be available online by the end of this month, according to the site’s sources, who disagree with a report from MacBidouille, a French news site.



The 27-inch models are still slated for a December release in stores, but 9to5Mac says there’s a chance they’ll be available in the online store at the same time as the 21.5-inch models.

Where there’s something to MacBidouille’s report: The computers may be in very short supply outside the U.S.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said during the company’s last earnings call that supply would be “constrained” in the current quarter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.