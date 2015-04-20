What elite hackers do upon seeing an iMac in their fancy hotel room

When you’re staying in the same hotel as some of the best offensive hackers in the world, watch your desktop computer before it watches you.

The Fountainebleau hotel in Miami Beach hosted the deeply technical and offensive-minded Infiltrate conference from April 15 – 17, and each room offered an iMac.

The 280 or so attendees — including cyber contractors working for governments and penetration testers in private industry — were wary of using the hotel’s WiFi (so as to not be hacked by other attendees), and the iMac presented an almost comical risk.

No one Business Insider spoke with at Infiltrate said they were willing to use the computer for anything remotely important, such as email, and a few made sure that the unused iMac couldn’t be commandeered by a skillful hacker.

Here’s what at least one attendee, an ethical hacker and security researcher, did as soon as he saw the iMac in his room:

Notice the webcam:

Michael B. Kelley/Business Insider

Turn the computer around:

Michael Kelley/Business Insider

Unplug the computer:

Michael Kelley/Business Insider

And throw a towel over the monitor for good measure:

When asked about this preemptive move, other attendees either said that it was a good idea (if a little paranoid) or that they had done it themselves.

“Oh yeah,” one attendee said when asked if the iMac’s systems — including its webcam — was vulnerable.

Others concurred even if they hadn’t gone through the same process. One scoffed at the fact that the computer ran an outdated operating system (which makes it more vulnerable to infiltration).

“I’m glad I’m not the only one,” another attendee said.

