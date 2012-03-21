I'm Sorry, But Consumer Reports Has Horrible Taste In Bagels

Now that’s what I’m talking about.

Photo: Flickr/adactio

I trust Consumer Reports for a lot of things. Cars? Sure–I’d believe just about anything they have to say about a motor vehicle. Same with electronics.But when I saw that the publication recently released a ranking of America’s best bagels, I was somewhat sceptical. After all, I live a stone’s throw from some of the best bagel bakeries in New York, and I practically teethed on bagels as a baby growing up around the corner from Ess-A-Bagel.



My scepticism was totally justified when I opened Consumer Reports’ survey and saw that Dunkin’ doughnuts, Lender’s Original and Costco received the highest rankings.

Lender’s? Come on. Even a person who has never tasted a fresh bagel would know better than to bestow such a high honour on a piece of bread that comes in a plastic sleeve.

Yes, Consumer Reports writes for a national audience, and New York is clearly home to some major bagel snobs who would turn their noses up at every single brand of bagel on Consumer Reports’ list.

But still, there are national bagel chains like Einstein Bros. that, while they may not compete with some of the classic bagel bakeries, at least serve freshly made bagels, and could have fared well in the Consumer Reports ringer.

At the very least, they could have called the ratings what they are: “best non-fresh bagels you can get anywhere in America.”

But more importantly, maybe bagels are one of those items, that unlike dishwashers or pickup trucks, just shouldn’t be rated at all.

