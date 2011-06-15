Korea's Former Agriculture Minister Denies Wrongdoing In Suicide Note: "There Was No Monetary Transaction"

A corruption investigation in South Korea reached this dramatic climax yesterday.



Im Sang-gyu, president of Sunchon National University and former agriculture minister, was found dead in his car. In his lap was a note that maintained his innocence, according to JoongAng Daily:

“I have been totally exhausted by everything. I think I have been trapped by evil. Everything was caused by meetings with people that I cared about. But the result of those meetings is so devastating. There was no monetary transaction. I hope everyone will forget about this dirty case by [my suicide].”

Im was suspected of receiving $18,407 from a local businessman in exchange for facilitating a contract to operate canteens at construction sites in 2008.

He was also under investigation for withdrawing $46,000 from his account at Busan Savings Bank at the end of January, just weeks before the bank collapsed.

