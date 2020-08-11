I'm the president of a college Scott Galloway predicted would 'perish' — but he overlooked one important thing

Courtesy of Mark Lombardi Dr. Mark Lombardi is urging his fellow collegiate leaders to shed outdated, elitist beliefs about education.

Dr. Mark Lombardi is the president of Maryville University in St. Louis, Missouri, and co-author of the book “Pivot: A Vision for the New University.”

Recently, Scott Galloway, a professor of marketing at New York University, wrote an article about higher-education survival in which he predicted that many colleges, including Maryville, are likely to “perish” if they reopen in the fall.

But Lombardi writes that Galloway overlooked an important part of Maryville’s enrollment: its online undergraduate and graduate students.

Lombardi isn’t surprised by the omission and says it echoes an outdated and classist belief that many in higher-ed still hold: Online learning can never equal on-campus learning.

In fact, the real reckoning in higher-ed should be embracing principles of affordability and access.

For years, experts have predicted a reckoning in higher education. Private colleges, operating on the thinnest of margins, and without the benefit of large endowments, are forced to squeeze out higher tuitions from shrinking numbers of enrolled students. Living hand-to-mouth is a dangerous game. I have written, spoken about and recently published a book examining this very topic. COVID-19 will certainly be the catalyst that pushes some of these institutions over the edge.

Scott Galloway, a professor of marketing at the New York University, took this new reality and its challenges and attempted to build a predictive model of higher-education survival. Unfortunately, his article and supporting analysis reveals myriad flaws, from overreliance on Google search terms to using just a select few U.S. News and World Report variables to determine student value.

But one fatal statistical flaw reveals a more pervasive and insidious issue: While I can’t speak for other schools, in Maryville’s case, Professor Galloway listed only our full-time traditional enrollment (3,308) in his analysis. Our total enrollment is well over 10,500. He ignored completely our online undergraduate and graduate populations. This oversight neglects nearly 70% of a vibrant and growing revenue stream.

I’m not surprised by the slip.

Galloway’s analysis simply echoes the outdated belief (an old-school, elitist attitude, frankly) that many in the higher education space still hold: Online learning can never equal on-campus learning. Online learning has been devalued and denigrated as a second-class experience, lacking the academic rigour and pedagogic vitality of in-person instruction. The nation-wide scramble to implement remote learning curricula this spring is evidence of higher education’s failure to embrace even the most basic core competencies of online learning.

But not every school is like that. Schools like Maryville, Arizona State, Purdue Global, and others are national leaders in robust, interactive online learning, and as such, they did not suffer or falter when the switch to virtual became a public health imperative. How do we know we are leaders? Look at the numbers. Maryville projects having over 7,000 online learners pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees. Our year-to-year growth rate has averaged 15%, and our career placement rate has averaged over 97% for the past several years.

Since we launched our Digital World initiative with Apple in 2015 our traditional, on-ground enrollment has grown from 1,600 to well over 3,000 students. Combined with our continued expansion of online degree programs, we’ve achieved double-digit, year-over-year increases in our enrollment. For this, we’ve been recognised by the Chronicle of Higher Education as one of the top-four fastest-growing private non-profit institutions in the country. I daresay those are not the hallmarks of an institution at risk of perishing.

There is a reckoning in higher education, but it is not what Galloway thinks.

It is the reckoning that finally, higher education must embrace principles of access, opportunity, and affordability and not hide behind an antiquated notion that whatever school is more expensive and more exclusive is better. That very attitude has closed the doors of higher education to millions of people of colour and from underrepresented groups. That bias must end.

I urge my fellow collegiate leaders to shed outdated beliefs and practices steeped in educational elitism. It is well past time to jettison antiquated ideas of how we deliver higher education. Leaders must be open to seeing their world through a new lens for a new era. That starts with realising that affordable, accessible education in both on-ground and online platforms is the only way forward. A broader and more objective analysis of universities wouldn’t hurt either.

