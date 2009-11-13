BUY MADOFF'S BOATS

It’s yacht time, Ponzi style.

Earlier this week, we showed the Madoff memorabilia up for auction in New York.

Now, we bring you Bernie’s boats, up for sale next Tuesday by National Liquidators in Fort Lauderdale.

Among the offerings is the Ponz’s famous yacht, “Bull” — a luxurious 55-foot vintage fishing boat that is outfitted with an elevator, sleeps six, and is estimated to be worth $2.2 million, according to The Press-Register.

Also available are Madoff’s two smaller boats, Little Bull and Sitting Bull, as well as a massive 61-footer formerly owned by Bernie’s right-hand man, Frank DiPascali.

The recession’s basically over, so buy one. Then you can sing along to T-Pain’s “I’m On A Boat” like you mean it.

Check Out Bernie Madoff’s Boats >

Photo: Wikipedia

[slideshow]





Bernie's "Little Bull"

The 24-foot 'Little Bull' is estimated at $25,000, according to New York Magazine.

Photo: National Liquidators















"Sitting Bull"

The 38-foot 'Sitting Bull' is worth around $320,000, according to New York Magazine.

Photo: National Liquidators















DiPascali's "Dorothy Jo"

DiPascali's 61-foot sport fishing boat is classy, tournament-grade, and probably worth around $1.5 million, according to CNNMoney.

Photo: National Liquidators















The "Bull"

The Big Kahuna: 'Bull' is in 'excellent condition,' according to the people at National Liquidators. Hopefully it's worth every cent of that $2.2 million.

Photo: National Liquidators















Fully-loaded

The Bull's logo – the initials 'BLM' below the image of a black bull – is printed on every accessory in the boat, according to The Independent.

Photo: National Liquidators















Captain Madoff's helm

Photo: National Liquidators















Bernie's lay-out spot

Photo: National Liquidators















Below deck

Photo: National Liquidators















Lounging with the Ponz

Photo: National Liquidators















Stainless kitchen

Photo: National Liquidators















Rich mahogany

Photo: National Liquidators















Sleepover time

Photo: National Liquidators















Now start singing!

You're on a boat!

Photo: NBC











[/slideshow]

