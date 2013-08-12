I'M ON A BOAT: Tech Boys And Their Big Floaty Toys

Davidslog David Karp, CEO and founder of Tumblr

There’s a saying:

“The only difference between men and boys is the size of their toys.”

A few tech moguls have some very big, floating toys. Mark Cuban, Larry Ellison, and Paul Allen are just a few who own some of the largest yachts in the world.

Others vacation on yachts with models. Others zip around with friends.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.