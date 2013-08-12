I'M ON A BOAT: Tech Boys And Their Big Floaty Toys

There’s a saying:
“The only difference between men and boys is the size of their toys.”
A few tech moguls have some very big, floating toys. Mark Cuban, Larry Ellison, and Paul Allen are just a few who own some of the largest yachts in the world.
Others vacation on yachts with models. Others zip around with friends.
Eric Schmidt was selling his 255-foot tugboat yacht in April. It was once valued at $US48 million. He also bought a yacht that was bigger than Larry Page's.
Eric Schmidt has owned multiple yachts. In 2011, New York Post reported that Schmidt had purchased a yacht larger than Google CEO Larry Page's. The 195-foot yacht was purchased in 2009 for a reported $US72.3 million.
In addition to the mega-yacht, Schmidt and his wife Wendy 'accumulated some $US60-odd million in assets for 'ocean studies,'' according to The ODP. That $US60 million included two boats, one which was priced at $US48 million.
There are pictures of the large tugboat yacht here.
One year after his death, the yacht Steve Jobs personally designed was completed.
It's a 250-foot yacht with a large sun deck designed by Philippe Starc. It was built in the Netherlands by shipbuilder Koninklijke De Vries.
There are more photos of the yacht, here.
James Hamilton, a star Amazon engineer who makes sure its Web services business is always up and running, lives on a boat with his family.
His boat, The Dirona, is a custom-built, 52-foot Nordhavn yacht.
Pictures of the yacht can be found here.
Jack Dorsey doesn't have a yacht (yet), but he was spotted vacationing over the winter holidays on one.
At the end of December, Jack Dorsey's photo was slapped in The Daily Mail aboard a yacht in St. Barts. Dorsey is the co-founder of Twitter and CEO of Square.
The papparazzi didn't know who Dorsey was; they were after bikini pictures of the model he was with, Lily Cole, who nearly lost her top in the waves. Dorsey was dubbed the lucky 'mystery man' alongside her.
Larry Ellison formerly owned a portion of the world's 8th largest yacht, The Rising Sun. Now he just owns an America's Cup racing team boat and another yacht.
Among the multiple mansions and island he owns, Larry Ellison owns an America's Cup racing team boat.
From Business Insider's Julie Bort:
'He's helped bring the next America's Cup race to San Francisco and his team will sail a 72-foot-long, carbon-fibre catamaran that cost $US8 million. He's won the cup before. His previous 90-foot sailboat was the first American syndicate to win the Americas cup since 1992.'
See more amazing things Larry Ellison owns here.
He also owns the 45th largest yacht in the world, the 288-foot Musashi.
Niklas Zennström, co-founder of Skype, owns a 72-foot Mini Maxi sailing race yacht, Ran IV.
It went undefeated in the 2012 Quantum Key West races.
After 28 years of owning big, beautiful yachts, Netscape founder Jim Clark grew tired of sailing around the world.
Last year he set out to sell both of his boats, the 136-foot Hanuman and the 295-foot Athena, for a combined $US113 million so he could settle down with his wife.
Here are some photos of Clark's former prized possessions.
Barry Diller's 271-foot yacht is the 60th largest in the world, but the third largest sailing yacht.
IAC's Barry Diller owns the 60th largest yacht in the world, the 271-foot Eos, according to Fortune.
He reportedly spent $US2,000 per day to dock it in New York City.
More pictures of the Eos are here.
Mark Cuban owns a 287-foot yacht, Fountainhead, that also ranks in the world's largest 100 yachts. It's the sister ship to Larry Ellison's.
Investor and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban owns the sister ship to Larry Ellison's yacht, Mushashi.
Cuban's boat is 287 feet long and it's one of the 100 biggest yachts in the world, according to Fortune.
In 2011, Google CEO Larry Page bought a $US45 million yacht, Senses, which he calls his 'adventure boat.'
He purchased the yacht from Sir Douglas Myers, a New Zealand business man. The yacht has a jacuzzi and can carry a helicopter.
Richard Branson purchased a 104-foot catamaran and has been spotted water skiing around Necker Island.
Richard Branson, who owns Necker Island, purchased a yacht in 2009. Super Yacht World describes it: 'Lady Barberetta, the 32-metre sailing catamaran, built by the CMN shipyard in France, for a reputed £5.3 million.'
That's 104 feet and about $US8 million.
He's also been caught waterskiing with beautiful women and power boating around Necker Island.
In the year since Kevin Systrom sold his company Instagram to Facebook for $US700 million, he's traveled a lot.
A few of the trips he's taken have been to Lake Tahoe, where he's zipped around in a power boat with friends.
Tumblr CEO David Karp has also been spotted hanging out on luxury boats, even before the $US1.1 billion Yahoo acquisition.
Karp is known for travelling the world in addition to running his blog empire, which is now under Yahoo's domain.
