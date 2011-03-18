I’m Hiring A Professional Case-Study Writer

Can you write mind-blowing case studies?



I’m hiring a writer to help me with case studies on this site. The contract will be worth several thousand dollars and you will learn several inside marketing techniques that I never reveal publicly.

If you have experience writing case studies and have samples of your written work available (required), I’d like to talk to you. This position is for someone interested in taking many stories, testimonials, and examples from my students and turning them into full case studies. You may need to coordinate with my students to get the full story.

Pay is competitive and your work will be seen by hundreds of thousands of people per month.

The deadline to apply is this Saturday, March 19th.



No exceptions or questions, please. All the information is below:

Learn more about the Case-Study Writer position here.

