And Now I'm Going To Visit The Most Controversial Energy Project In The World — Please Help!

Today’s high oil prices are having a huge impact on global energy markets and economies.As one small example of this, they’re causing huge booms in some formerly sleepy places.



Last month I went to Williston, North Dakota to document the impact of the Bakken oil boom on a small U.S. town.

Now I’m headed to Canada — to check out one of the most controversial energy projects on the planet.

Canada has the third largest oil reserves in the world, and 97 per cent of those deposits are wrapped up in what’s called the oil sands, or tar sands — with that much crude there for the taking, getting it processed and out into the world is big business.

People like Bill McKibben say the vast amount of oil being pulled from the tar sands will ruin the environment, others say Canada’s oil will unleash the U.S. from its Mid-East oil servitude, and in the middle of the discussion is the Keystone pipeline, vetoed by Obama just a few months ago.

Well, I’m going to head up there to see what’s actually happening, and if it is anything like Williston, it’ll likely be nothing at all like we’ve heard. Or at least, not exactly.

But I know nothing about the area aside from what I’ll be learning in my crash studying over the next several days, so please help!

If anyone has suggestions on what I should read, who I should talk to, or where I should visit…please let me know. I’ll ge grateful for anything you can tell me, because I guarantee it’ll be news to me.

I’ll be headed to Edmonton first to tour a refinery, and then flying up north to check out an actual mining site near Ft. McMurray. When that’s over, I’ll spend a about a day-and-a-half there in town.

I look forward to hearing from you.

