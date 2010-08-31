4 Reasons I'm Done With Internet Explorer

I am a big believer that if it’s not broke, don’t fix it. And, with that in mind, I have been a loyal user of Internet Explorer ever since I first stepped foot on the web.



For the past 4 years I’ve heard the rumblings about Firefox, but I didn’t give in. The majority of Internet users haven’t given in either, and IE continues today to be used more than Firefox by over a 2 to 1 margin. And while that margin continues to narrow, it’s still a very wide margin and with global internet usage increasing. IE continues to be used by more than 60% of all internet users.

IE’s market share is even more impressive considering the new competition from Google Chrome. Google launched Chrome in late 2008 and it has received rave reviews from tech savvy users. These reviews have helped Chrome to surpass Safari as the third most used Web Browser. However, Chrome has yet to achieve mainstream adoption, and IE is approximately used 9 times more than Chrome.

IE has been able to withstand the test of time and the competition to date. However, each year, its market share does decline, and today, I will officially be contributing to the trend.

Here’s four reasons why:

One of the ways the web is changing is via the social media sharing buttons which have popped up across the web. I recently wrote about why I removed all of the social media sharing buttons from my website Sency. This slow down was most notable on IE – as our site wasn’t loading fast in IE. And, IE has to be the focus of publishers because it leads in market share. However, just because my users use IE – doesn’t mean I will if there is a better option out there. If you test out a site which uses a slew of social media sharing buttons, I think you’ll find that Firefox handles them better.

Video continues to become a major focus for web publishers. CNN.com and ESPN.com are two prime examples as within one click you can watch video on those sites. It’s been my experience that Firefox handles video heavy websites better than IE.

Add-ons also present a very compelling reason to switch to Firefox. Firefox recently announced a huge milestone when it served its 2 billionth Add-on download. Firefox also published a comprehensive directory titled Best of 2 Billion Firefox Add-ons. This collection highlights several of the cool features you can add-on to your Firefox browser to improve your browsing experience.

Browser crashing seems to happen more frequently when I use IE as compared to Firefox. This curtails productivity, so I am hoping that Firefox will help to prevent those annoying instances whereby I have to shut down my browser and re-open a bunch of new tabs.

There may still be compelling reasons for some to use IE, and I don’t expect Firefox to eclipse IE anytime soon in terms of market share. After all, IE will continue to be the default browser on most desktops and laptops. However, moving forward, for me personally, the only time I’ll be using IE will be to

make sure my websites are functioning on it.

