I'm Ditching My iPhone For Android And I'm Just Totally Stoked About It

I was already fed up with my lousy AT&T service, and was seriously considering switching to the HTC Incredible, an Android-powered phone that runs on the Verizon network. But then, after seeing Google’s new mobile-phone software, I’ve made up my mind.



Goodbye, Apple. I’m ditching my iPhone. Seriously, I’m gone.

I don’t even care if Apple does manage to get off the awful AT&T network and strike a deal with Verizon. That may or may not happen, depending on which blog you read on which day.

I used to think that would be enough, that if I could just run my iPhone on Verizon, I’d be happy. Well, no more.

The new version of Android—version 2.2, a.k.a. Froyo—blows the doors off the iPhone OS. It’s faster, for one thing. It also will support Flash, something Apple refuses to do, mostly out of spite.

The new Android OS will support tethering, meaning you can use your phone as a portable Wi-Fi hotspot, connecting your computer to the Internet. Apple and AT&T say they’re going to offer tethering—someday. It’s just not clear when. Which is why, just to be mean, Google showed an Android phone tethered to an Apple iPad at Google’s developer conference this week. Big laughs all around.

