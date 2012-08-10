I'm Already Annoyed By My iPhone 5

Photo: 9to5mac.com

I haven’t gotten my iPhone 5 yet, but I’m already annoyed by it.Why?



Well, first, the wait.

I was all set to buy my iPhone 5 last year, when everyone expected the iPhone 5 to be released. But then Apple went and released a modest upgrade to the iPhone 4, and there seemed no reason to buy that when the iPhone 5 was about to come out.

(I have an iPhone 3GS, which still works great. But I confess that I have been coveting the superior camera on the iPhone 4 and 4S. I tried to buy a 4 once, a couple of months after it came out, but hundreds of people had been waiting all night in line to buy them to ship them to Asia, so I gave up. But I have decided to upgrade to the iPhone 5, unless it totally sucks.)

But it’s not just the wait.

Despite Apple’s assertion that it is going to crack down on leaks, people seem confident that they know pretty much everything about the iPhone 5. And here are the things they think they know that have jumped out at me (and annoyed me):

The iPhone 5 is not going to have a really big screen, like the gorgeous screen on the Samsung Galaxy S3. Someone showed me one of those Samsungs recently, and I instantly coveted it. Next to the Samsung, my iPhone felt small and old. Given that Apple thinks Samsung has ripped off everything about the Galaxy from the iPhone, I assumed that Apple would want to return the favour and rip off the awesome big Galaxy screen from Samsung. But according to the gadget gods, Apple has decided to just make the iPhone 5 screen slightly taller. And that’s annoying. Who cares about having a “taller” screen? I certainly don’t want to have to turn the phone to “landscape” view every time I want to look at something.

The iPhone 5 will have a new power cord, one that will render the dozen or so Apple power cords I have obsolete. This is really annoying. One of the positive side-effects of becoming an Apple household is that we have one of those power cords lying around pretty much everywhere you look. And now, I gather, Apple is going to make all of those cords worthless. (Unless I buy some special adaptor. But having to do that is annoying.)

So all that is annoying.

I gather Apple is making some other changes to the iPhone 5, too–moving a button, for example. But I haven’t seen any changes that I care about.

Check out the size of that Samsung. Who wouldn’t want that bigger screen!?

All of which means, I’m already annoyed by my iPhone 5. If, after using it, I determine that the smaller screen is, in fact, inferior to the big Samsung screen, I’m going to be really annoyed. I’m kind of stuck with Apple now, given that our entire household has standardized on it. And it would bum me out to know that having to go with Apple means having to go with an inferior phone.Bottom line, like a lot of other Apple customers, I’m quietly hoping that everything that has been reported about the iPhone isn’t true.

Because if I’m going to finally shell out another $200 for a new phone, it would be nice not to find it annoying.

