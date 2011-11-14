Diaspora Co-Founder Ilya Zhitomirskiy Has Died

Photo: Screenshot

Ilya Zhitomirskiy, co-founder of Facebook alternative Diaspora, has died at 22, reports TechCrunch.The cause of death hasn’t been released to the public.



Zhitomirskiy was working with a team of friends from NYU — Dan Grippi, Maxwell Salzberg, and Raphael Sofaer — to build Diaspora as a social network with transparent privacy controls.

Our condolences to his friends and family.

