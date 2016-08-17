Reigning Olympic diving champion scores a 0.0 on a disastrous, 'no-dive' belly-flop

The Olympic men’s 3-meter springboard diving event received a major shake-up on Tuesday when the reigning gold medalist failed to make the finals.

Russia’s Ilya Zakharov had a disastrous dive in the semifinals, belly-flopping and scoring a “no dive” — zero points.

As we’ve seen with failed dives these games, Zakharov’s dive immediately got off on the wrong foot when his knees appeared to buckle as he launched from the springboard.

He tried desperately to still fit in his routine, but ultimately landed in a crunched sort of belly-flop.

“Oh, what happened there? That was total disaster,” the analysts immediately said after Zakharov’s dive. “What is happening to the Olympic champion? I just can’t believe this.”

Though Zakharov barely made it out of the preliminary event, it was nonetheless shocking to see a diver who totaled a monstrous 555.9 points in the 2012 Olympics out of the event altogether. As NBC noted, before falling out of the event, Zakharov had managed only 345.6 points total, 210.3 points less than 2012.

Luckily for Zakharov, he is not alone. Fellow Russian Nadezhda Bazhina also scored a 0.0 on a poor dive, and Malaysian diver Ahmad Amsyar Azman belly-flopped his way into the pool.

