INSTANT MBA: A Mentor Will Have A 'Serious Impact' On Your Career

Today’s advice comes from Ilya Pozin, CEO of Open Me, via his post on LinkedIn:

“Gaining a professional mentor will have a serious impact on your career. You’ll gain a sounding board, valuable contact, and someone who can share their ups and downs within the industry.”

Pozin says that he owes much of his success to his mentors throughout the years. Everyone in an entry-level position needs someone they admire to show them the ropes and help guide them during these early professional years.

“Seek out someone within your company or industry who you admire. Your mentoring relationship could take off with an email, tweet, or even a LinkedIn connection. Invite this person to coffee to learn more about their professional experiences.”

