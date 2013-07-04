What America Will Look Like Under 25 Feet Of Seawater, Part 2

As global sea level rises, coastal cities and islands face a growing risk of being washed away.
Artist Nickolay Lamm, from self-storage search engine StorageFront.com, previously produced images to illustrate what landmarks along America’s East Coast would like in the next several hundred years under 5, 12, and 25 feet of seawater.
This time, he illustrated sea level rise on the West Coast and in Charleston, SC.
Lamm used sea level rise maps from Climate Central to create a formula to calculate how much water there would be on the ground in a specific location.
The resulting illustrations give us a sobering glimpse into our potential future.
Here's that same map of Coronado Island in about 100 years if sea level rises by 5 feet. Sea level rise is represented by the darker blue shading.
Here's what the San Diego Convention centre will look like in 100 years if sea level rises by 5 feet.
Here's a map of the San Diego Convention centre in the next few centuries if sea level rises by 25 feet.
Here's what the San Diego Convention centre will look like in the next few centuries if sea level rises by 25 feet.
Here's a map of the Venice Beach boardwalk in in the next few centuries if sea level rises by 25 feet.
Here's what the Venice Beach boardwalk will look like in the next few centuries if sea level rises by 25 feet.
