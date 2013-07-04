What America Will Look Like Under 25 Feet Of Seawater, Part 2

Dina Spector
Sea level rise

As global sea level rises, coastal cities and islands face a growing risk of being washed away. 

Artist Nickolay Lamm, from self-storage search engine StorageFront.com, previously produced images to illustrate what landmarks along America’s East Coast would like in the next several hundred years under 5, 12, and 25 feet of seawater.  

This time, he illustrated sea level rise on the West Coast and in Charleston, SC.

Lamm used sea level rise maps from Climate Central to create a formula to calculate how much water there would be on the ground in a specific location.

The resulting illustrations give us a sobering glimpse into our potential future. 

Here's Coronado Island today, from the perspective of the camera in the previous map.

Here's that same map of Coronado Island in about 100 years if sea level rises by 5 feet. Sea level rise is represented by the darker blue shading.

Here's what Coronado Island will look like in 100 years if sea level rises by 5 feet.

Here's a map of Coronado Island in 2300 if sea level rises by 12 feet.

Here's what Coronado Island will look like in 2300 if sea level rises by 12 feet.

Here's a map of Coronado Island in the next few centuries if sea level rises by 25 feet.

Here's what Coronado Island will look like in the next few centuries if sea level rises by 25 feet.

Here's a map of the San Diego Convention centre today.

Here's what the San Diego Convention centre looks like today.

Here's a map of the San Diego Convention centre in 100 years if sea level rises by 5 feet.

Here's what the San Diego Convention centre will look like in 100 years if sea level rises by 5 feet.

Here's a map of the San Diego Convention centre in 2300 years if sea level rises by 12 feet.

Here's what the San Diego Convention centre will look like in 2300 if sea level rises by 12 feet.

Here's a map of the San Diego Convention centre in the next few centuries if sea level rises by 25 feet.

Here's what the San Diego Convention centre will look like in the next few centuries if sea level rises by 25 feet.

Here's a map of San Francisco's Crissy Field today.

Here's a map of San Francisco's Crissy Field today.

Here's a map of Crissy Field in 100 years if sea levels rise by 5 feet.

Here's what Crissy Field will look like in 100 years if sea levels rise by 5 feet.

Here's a map of Crissy Field in 2300 if sea levels rise by 12 feet.

Here's what Crissy Field will look like in 2300 if sea levels rise by 12 feet.

Here's a map of Crissy Field in the next few centuries if sea levels rise by 25 feet.

Here's what Crissy Field will look like in the next few centuries if sea levels rise by 25 feet.

Here's an up-close map of San Francisco's Crissy Field today.

Here's what Crissy Field looks like up-close today.

Here's a up-close map of Crissy Field in 100 years if sea level rise by 5 feet.

Here's what Crissy Field will look like up-close in 100 years if sea level rise by 5 feet.

Here's an up-close map of Crissy Field in 2300 if sea level rise by 12 feet.

Here's what Crissy Field will look like up-close in 2300 if sea level rise by 12 feet.

Here's an up-close map of Crissy Field in the next few centuries if sea level rise by 25 feet.

Here's what Crissy Field will look like in the next few centuries if sea level rise by 25 feet.

Here's a map of Venice Beach today.

Here's what Venice Beach looks like today.

Here's a map of Venice Beach in 100 years if sea level rises by 5 feet.

Here's what Venice Beach will look like in 100 years if sea level rises by 5 feet.

Venice Beach

Here's a map of Venice Beach in 2300 if sea level rises by 12 feet.

Here's what Venice Beach will like like in 2300 if sea level rises by 12 feet.

Here's a map of Venice Beach in the next few centuries if sea level rises by 25 feet.

Here's what Venice Beach will look like in the next few centuries if sea level rises by 25 feet.

Here's a map of the Venice Beach boardwalk today.

Here's what the Venice Beach boardwalk looks like today.

Here's a map of the Venice Beach boardwalk in 100 years if sea level rises by 5 feet.

Here's what the Venice Beach boardwalk will look like in 100 years if sea level rises by 5 feet.

Here's a map of the Venice Beach boardwalk in 2300 if sea level rises by 12 feet.

Here's what the Venice Beach boardwalk will look like in 2300 if sea level rises by 12 feet.

Here's a map of the Venice Beach boardwalk in in the next few centuries if sea level rises by 25 feet.

Here's what the Venice Beach boardwalk will look like in the next few centuries if sea level rises by 25 feet.

Here's a map of AT&T Park in San Francisco today.

Here's what AT&T Park looks like today.

Here's a map of AT&T Park in 100 years if sea levels rise by 5 feet.

Here's what AT&T Park will look like in 100 years if sea levels rise by 5 feet.

Here's a map of AT&T Park in San Francisco in 2300 if sea levels rise by 12 feet.

Here's what AT&T Park will look like like in 2300 if sea levels rise by 12 feet.

Here's a map of AT&T Park in the next few centuries if sea levels rise by 25 feet.

Here's what AT&T Park will look like in the next few centuries if sea levels rise by 25 feet.

Here's a map of The Citadel in Charleston, SC, today.

Here's what the The Citadel looks like today.

Here's a map of The Citadel in 100 years if sea level rises by 5 feet.

Here's what The Citadel will look like in 100 years if sea level rises by 12 feet.

Here's a map of The Citadel in 2300 if sea level rises by 12 feet.

Here's what The Citadel will look like in 2300 if sea level rises by 12 feet.

Here's a map of The Citadel in the next few centuries if sea level rises by 25 feet.

Here's what the The Citadel will look like in the next few centuries if sea level rises by 25 feet.

