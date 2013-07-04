What America Will Look Like Under 25 Feet Of Seawater, Part 2

As global sea level rises, coastal cities and islands face a growing risk of being washed away.



Artist Nickolay Lamm, from self-storage search engine StorageFront.com, previously produced images to illustrate what landmarks along America’s East Coast would like in the next several hundred years under 5, 12, and 25 feet of seawater.

This time, he illustrated sea level rise on the West Coast and in Charleston, SC.

Lamm used sea level rise maps from Climate Central to create a formula to calculate how much water there would be on the ground in a specific location.

The resulting illustrations give us a sobering glimpse into our potential future.

