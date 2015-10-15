Illustrators from 1893 thought the future of fashion would be unbearably weird

Leanna Garfield
Fashionwise, it’s hard to predict what’s going to be a cool look a year from now.

Try a century.

In a new series of illustrations uncovered by the Public Domain Review, illustrators in a 1893 issue of the Strand Magazine imagined how people would dress from every decade up to the 1990s.

The results, as you’ll see, are very weird.

The illustrations of fashion spanning 1900 to 1920 werne't too far off, except for the windmill hat.

The Public Domain Review

1920s women would apparently wear bonnets that grew shrubbery.

The Public Domain Review

The 1930s fashion illustrations move farther from reality, featuring men in tights and women in multi-layered gowns.

The Public Domain Review

And children of the '40s would wear tall witch hats.

The Public Domain Review

The closest depiction is the woman from 1950, who sports something that resembles a poodle skirt. But it's too short, so she wears plaid golfer pants underneath.

The Public Domain Review

These are hardly what Don Draper would wear in the '60s.

The Public Domain Review

The '70s illustrations again get it wrong, with an abundance of feathers, extravagant hats, and cloaks.

The Public Domain Review

And the '80s fashion depictions become even more clownish.

The Public Domain Review

Finally, the illustrator's vision of fashion in 1990s doesn't look too different from fashion in the 1920s, complete with a funky cone bonnet. If only he could've predicted the snapback.

The Public Domain Review

