IllRideWithYou Goes Viral As Australians Band Together Against Islamphobia

Sydney commuters on York street in Sydney’s CBD. Photo: Mark Kolbe/ Getty Images.

As Australia waits as the siege situation still unfolds in Sydney’s Martin Place, public concerns have been raised for Australian muslims who could become targets of racial vilification following the events.

But instead Australians have banded together in a beautiful movement that will restore your faith in humanity: #illridewithyou.

It all started this afternoon when Australians started taking to social media in support of the Australia muslim community, offer rides to work, someone to walk with or someone to sit next to on the bus in order to keep them safe.

#illridewithyou is now trending as the top hashtag in the world right now.

According to EFTM as of 9.15pm this evening approximately 35,000 people had already tweeted the #illridewithyou hashtag – that’s 625 tweets per minute.

Here’s where it all started…

If you reg take the #373 bus b/w Coogee/MartinPl, wear religious attire, & don’t feel safe alone: I’ll ride with you. @ me for schedule — Sir Tessa (@sirtessa) December 15, 2014

… and here are some of the tweets going around

This is my Australia. Being a Muslim this hashtag is the best thing happened today. I Love You Australia. #illridewithyou — Arif (@Atozai) December 15, 2014

You know what? Maybe this is the day Aust changed forever, for the better. Good on you people of Oz #illridewithyou pic.twitter.com/E7dS7TQK3i — Andrew K (@GoTheGrey) December 15, 2014

I’m a semi regular commuter on the #mandurah line. If you see me #illridewithyou. I’ll be wearing this scarf. pic.twitter.com/sWSpbDcOsd — Terri (@KaelaJael) December 15, 2014

I've met many people around the globe in my travels. Many great people. One rotten egg doesnt spoil it. #illridewithyou — Steve Waugh (@RealSWaugh) December 15, 2014

Practical thing: I've made a temporary sticker for my bag so people who need me can spot me #illridewithyou pic.twitter.com/aVldEn9wVU — Kristen Boschma (@Kristen_Boschma) December 15, 2014

I will be catching from Redfern to the city tomorrow morning at 8.45ish. I will do that most days this summer and #illridewithyou. Always. — Georgia Kriz (@georgiakriz) December 15, 2014

Anybody concerned for their safety going to work in Brisbane tomorrow morning from the Northside, #illridewithyou — Ben Clark (@scouse_roar) December 15, 2014

What will be in my hand on at Epping station tomorrow. Hope I'm not the only one with a sign. #illridewithyou pic.twitter.com/ciRX5VgLiE — Manning Bartlett (@ManningBartlett) December 15, 2014

James from Ashfield reporting in for #illridewithyou tomorrow morning en route to the city at 8:30am every morning this week. — James Kozanecki (@Aussie_Kozy) December 15, 2014

This isn't just Sydney, is it? Anyone in #Adelaide #illridewithyou from Paradise to the city and back. — Away In A Man-Ger (@geraldmellor) December 15, 2014

Train, Newtown—St James via C. Quay. 8.31 in, 5.44 out. If you wear religious attire & don't feel safe, #illridewithyou (reply to tweet) — AmelioratriXMAS (@amelioratrix) December 15, 2014

If you're a Muslim person feeling threatened on public transport in Aus pls check #illridewithyou for people in your area willing to support — Cate Bolt (@catebolt) December 15, 2014

Catching bus from Gladesville to Wynyard tomorrow morning about 8am #illridewithyou then back to Gladesville around 10:30am. — Mindy Thomas (@minthomas) December 15, 2014

Route 202 ingle farm to city leaves stop 35 8:13am. All our usual passengers #Illridewithyou any time, any place. — Ian Mannix (@sedvitae) December 15, 2014

