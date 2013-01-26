There's A New Worst-Rated State In The Nation

S&P has downgraded Illinois to A- with a negative outlook after the state’s legislature failed to take meaningful action on reforming municipal pension woes, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
At A-, Illinois now has the distinction of having the lowest credit rating among all states, surpassing California.
Here’s the ranking as of last July, via Pew:
Photo: Pew
