Watch A Tornado In Illinois Instantly Destroy A House

A tornado whipped through Diamond, Ill. on Nov. 17 cutting a 4-mile path of destruction. It was an EF-2 tornado with wind speeds between 111 and 135 mph.
This tornado was just one of 16 that hit Illinois and northwest Indiana that day, according to Reuters. One left the destruction of an EF-4, one of the strongest storms on the scale. The tornadoes killed at least six people and dozens were injured.
The damage was terrifying. You can see the instantaneous destruction of a house in the gif below. The debris fly by the gas station, then the house is completely wiped from its foundation. Luckily no one was living in the house at the time, according to the video uploader.
The tornado lasted 11 minutes and traveled almost 13 miles, sweeping through Coal City and Diamond, according to
CBS local. The full video is below. The destruction happens at the 26-second mark.
The video was snapped from a security camera at a TD Pete’s Shell/Dairy Queen and posted to YouTube by Sherry Denault.
Others snapped images of the destruction and shared them on social media. The scene is terrifying from above, as well. Here’s one aerial image of the damage:
