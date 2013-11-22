Watch A Tornado In Illinois Instantly Destroy A House

A tornado whipped through Diamond, Ill. on Nov. 17 cutting a 4-mile path of destruction. It was an EF-2 tornado with wind speeds between 111 and 135 mph.

This tornado was just one of 16 that hit Illinois and northwest Indiana that day, according to Reuters. One left the destruction of an EF-4, one of the strongest storms on the scale. The tornadoes killed at least six people and dozens were injured.

The damage was terrifying. You can see the instantaneous destruction of a house in the gif below. The debris fly by the gas station, then the house is completely wiped from its foundation. Luckily no one was living in the house at the time, according to the video uploader.

The tornado lasted 11 minutes and traveled almost 13 miles, sweeping through Coal City and Diamond, according to

CBS local. The full video is below. The destruction happens at the 26-second mark.

The video was snapped from a security camera at a TD Pete’s Shell/Dairy Queen and posted to YouTube by Sherry Denault.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Others snapped images of the destruction and shared them on social media. The scene is terrifying from above, as well. Here’s one aerial image of the damage:

REUTERS/Jim Young An aerial view shows the path of destruction caused by a tornado that touched down in Washington, Illinois, November 18, 2013. A fast-moving storm system triggered multiple tornadoes on Sunday that killed at least six people and flattened large parts of a town in Illinois as it tore across the Midwest, authorities said.

