Illinois Passes A Huge 66% Tax Hike, And Governors Around The Country Are Making Fun Of It

Photo: AP

Poor Illinois. It’s taken over the mantle as the state that everyone thinks is the most screwed.Faced with a monster budget gap, the state Senate just passed a monster 66% hike in the state income tax.



The news has governors or other states gleeful.

Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels said today that the tax hike was good for… Indiana

And during his State of the State address, New Jersey governor Chris Christie held up Illinois as a state that was going in the wrong direction.

Chicago readers, any plans to move?

