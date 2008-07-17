Illinois Residents Get More Spam Than Anyone Else, And It's Their Own Fault

We get a lot of spam email here in Silicon Alley, but apparently nowhere near as much as folks in Illinois. So says Web security firm MessageLabs, which contends that junk mail reception rates vary greatly from state to state.



Why? Because surfers in some states are more likely to divulge information like their email address on Web pages, where automated programs can grab them and add them to bulk email directories.

The report says “different socioeconomic factors and levels of security awareness” explains the varying spam rates. We figure that’s a polite way of saying the denizens of some states are just more Web-savvy than others. But we’re not sure how far we’d go with that assessment: Some of the well-educated people at this Manhattan-based publication have been known to post their addresses on public pages, too.

So who’s receiving all that spam? The top 10, by percentage of junk email received:

1. Illinois

2. South Dakota

3. Oregon

4. New Hampshire

5. Wisconsin

6. North Carolina

7. Indiana

8. Texas

9. Pennsylvania

10. Alabama

But the real story is that all of us, no matter where we live, are constantly being bombarded with crap — at least according to MessageLabs. The company says a full 81.5% of all email messages sent out anywhere over the Internet are spam — but America hit an average spam level of 86% in June.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.