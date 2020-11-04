Illinois 2020 presidential election results

Illinois has voted for a Democratic president in each of the last seven elections.

The state has 20 electoral votes.

Eighteen of the state’s 20 congressional seats are held by Democrats.

See the live coverage and full results from the US presidential election.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Illinois has voted for a Democrat in every presidential election since 1992, reliably serving as a Democratic stronghold. There are no major down-ballot races in the Senate or at the gubernatorial level, but Illinois is home to competitive House races, among others, in the state’s 13th and 14th Congressional Districts.

Illinois is firmly in Democratic control, with Democrats holding both houses of the state legislature, governor, and 15 out of 20 congressional seats. Illinois has 20 electoral votes and is not expected by analysts to be competitive.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.