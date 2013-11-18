Illinois Man Describes How A Tornado Wiped Out His Neighbourhood In Seconds

AP A garage in the Town of Hustisford collapsed and walls were turned inside-out. Intense thunderstorms and tornadoes swept across the Midwest on Sunday, causing extensive damage in several central Illinois communities while sending people to their basements for shelter.

CHICAGO (AP) — A resident of the central Illinois community of Washington says a tornado wiped out his house and his entire neighbourhood in a matter of seconds.

Michael Perdun tells The Associated Press that when he heard the sound of the tornado bearing down on his neighbourhood Sunday morning he only had time to run downstairs, grab his 10-year-old daughter and crouch in the laundry room until the tornado swept through. He says when he walked up the stairs only the wall of his fireplace was standing.

A Washington alderman tells Chicago’s WBBM Radio that several people were injured and hundreds of homes were damaged.

Tornadoes were reported in several central Illinois communities but it remains unclear the extent of the damage there.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

