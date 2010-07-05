Illinois Has Stopped Paying Bills Even For Essential Services

Photo: The White House

If California was America’s Greece, then Illinois is America’s Spain.California’s horrid financial situation initially jolted Americans with the notion that a state could fail, and now Illinois is making people realise that California’s problems aren’t a one-state fluke.



New York Times:

Even by the standards of this deficit-ridden state, Illinois’s comptroller, Daniel W. Hynes, faces an ugly balance sheet. Precisely how ugly becomes clear when he beckons you into his office to examine his daily briefing memo.

He picks the papers off his desk and points to a figure in red: $5.01 billion.

“This is what the state owes right now to schools, rehabilitation centres, child care, the state university — and it’s getting worse every single day,” he says in his downtown office.

Mr. Hynes shakes his head. “This is not some esoteric budget issue; we are not paying bills for absolutely essential services,” he says. “That is obscene.”

