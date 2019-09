Illinois shocked #1-ranked Indiana last night on a buzzer-beating lay-up.



After the game Getty photographer Joe Robbins captured this great moment between Illinois coach John Groce and his son Conner.

Early nominee for one of the best sports photos of 2013:

Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.