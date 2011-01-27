Illinois Governor Slams Chris Christie, As Feud Between The States Heats Up

Photo: AP

The feud between the states.During his State Of The State, NJ Governor governor held up Illinois as a state that was flailing in its deficit-reduction efforts.



Illinois has also been getting hammered by neighbours like Indiana and Wisconsin for not balancing the budget the “right” way (which is to say, cutting spending, rather than hiking taxes).

Anyway, Governor Pat Quinn has had enough.

Here he is in th Sun Times (via The Awl):

“I don’t know why anybody would listen to him,” Quinn said of Christie. “New Jersey’s way of balancing the budget is not to pay their pension payment, not to deliver on property tax relief that was promised, to fire teachers, to take an infrastructure project — building a tunnel that had already been started — and end it and have to pay money back to the federal government. I don’t need that kind of advice from that guy.”

