Illinois Gov. Blagojevich Arrested

What’s the current market rate for a Senate seat? That’s what we’d like to know after learning the news that Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich has joined the long line of corrupt state politicians, having been arrested this morning on charges that he basically wanted to auction off Obama’s vacant Senate seat among others in a long list of corruption charges that date back for quite some time.



The best quote alleged stated by Blago, who probably should’ve been in the private sector: “(The seat) is a F*king valuable thing, you just don’t give it away for nothing.” Amen to that, but how valuable? Were there any early bids at all? (Update: A commenter notes that there was at least one offer of $500,000)

And in a remarkable bit of timing, we learn that the Governor had offered assistance to Sam Zell’s now-bankrupt Tribune in exchange for firing critical members of the editorial board:

Trib: Blagojevich and Harris conspired to demand the firing of Chicago Tribune editorial board members responsible for editorials critical of Blagojevich in exchange for state help with the sale of Wrigley Field, the Chicago Cubs baseball stadium owned by Tribune Co.

If he’s convicted, perhaps he’ll share a cell with his predecessor George Ryan, whose also serving time for corruption.

