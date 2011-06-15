Broke Illinois Considers Ads On licence Plates

The Illinois legislature is considering the idea of selling space on state licence plates to corporate sponsors, the Chicago Tribune reports.



The advertisements would allow the state to raise funds to help plug a state deficit nearly the size of California’s, while offering the corporate plates to drivers at discounted rates.

Texas already sells space on its licence to corporate sponsors, though, unlike the proposed Illinois program, Texas contracts with a third-party to produce the sponsored plates.That company, My Plates, has sold 489 plates since it started the program in November 2009, bringing more than $50,000 to the state, according to the State Journal-Register.

Illinois would make the plates itself, as it already does with 70 unsponsored specialty plates on offer, like those featuring logos of a college or branch of the military.

The Illinois legislature voted last month to have the secretary of state study the idea of sponsored corporate plates. His report is due January 1.

