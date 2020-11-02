Rep. Cheri Bustos faces off against Republican Esther Joy King in Illinois' 17th District

Rep. Cheri Bustos will face Republican Esther Joy King in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District.

The district is located in Northwestern Illinois along the state’s northern and western borders.

Illinois’ 17th Congressional District is one of 30 districts in the country which voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 but is currently represented in the House by a Democrat.

Four-term Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos looks to defend her seat against Republican Esther Joy King in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District.

The candidates

Bustos is a former journalist for the Quad-City Times. She left the paper to become the senior director of corporate communications for Trinity Regional Health Systems and then the vice president of corporate communications for UnityPoint Health â€” formerly the Iowa Health System.

She currently sits on the powerful House Committee on Appropriations as well as the Committee on Agriculture. In addition to her work in Congress, Bustos is currently the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the official campaign arm of House Democrats.

King, Bustos’ Republican challenger, is a current member of the US Army Reserve in the Judge Advocate General corps. When she is away from her Army Reserve duties, she works as an attorney in East Moline. Her campaign platform is centered on reforming the immigration system, protecting 2nd Amendment rights, and ending abortion services.

The district

Illinois’ 17th Congressional District is located in northwest Illinois along the state’s eastern and northern borders. The district is home to all of Carroll, Henderson, Jo Daviess, Fulton, Henry, Mercer, Rock Island, Knox, Stephenson, Whiteside, and Warren counties as well as parts of Peoria, Tazewell, and Winnebago counties.

Illinois’ 17th District flipped from backing former President Barack Obama in 2012 to narrowly voting for President Donald Trump in 2016. In the 2016 presidential election, the district narrowly voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton in a 47.4-46.7% split, according to Daily Kos.

The district is now one of 30 in the country that voted for Trump but is currently represented by a Democrat.

The money race

According to the Centre for Responsive Politics, Bustos has raised $US3.9 million, spent $US4.6 million, and has around $US1.6 million in cash on hand, while King has raised around $US1.7 million, spent $US1.6 million, and has a little over $US53,000 in cash on hand.

What experts say

The race between Bustos and King is rated as “leans Democratic” by The Cook Political Report, “likely Democratic” by Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Centre for Politics and “safe Democratic” by Inside Elections.

