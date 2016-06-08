Someone put a swing on top of Hawaii's illegal 'Stairway to Heaven' hiking trail

Hawaii’s Haiku Stairs hiking trail is breathtaking — and illegal. And if the views weren’t enough to make your palms sweat, someone recently planted a swing at the trail’s summit.

The forbidden trail in Kaneohe, which is better known as the “Stairway to Heaven,” has been closed to the public since 1987. People constantly injured themselves on the steep, 3,922-step hike, which ends on the stunning Puu Keahi a Kahoe summit, 2,820 feet above sea level.

The rickety-looking swing is being removed after a Facebook video of a woman nearly falling off of it surfaced, Hawaii News Now reported.

Well, it was fun while it lasted. Here are some photos of the brave few who managed to experience the swing before its demise.

















