FAST AND FURIOUS: Check Out The Real Illegal Street Racers Of Los Angeles

“Fast and Furious 6” hits theatres this weekend in the US, packed with an amazing roster of cars and over the top action sequences.



But the movie franchise would never have started without real life inspiration.

Before you head to the movies, here’s a look at the real street racers of Los Angeles, where the original “The Fast and the Furious” film began.

Their driving may not be as outrageous as that of their movie counterparts, but those who choose to race illegally face the same serious, even deadly consequences.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.