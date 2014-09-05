Can You Tell Which Of These Job Interview Questions Are Illegal?

Shutterstock Job candidates wait to be interviewed.

Job interviews are stressful and difficult, even when employers are following the law.

But many seemingly innocuous and common interview questions, like “Do you have any kids?” can be illegal or put you at risk of being discriminated against.

While every state has different laws regarding job interviews — some specifically prohibit certain questions, while others merely prohibit discrimination based on their answers — it’s important to be on your toes and know what employers can and can’t do.

