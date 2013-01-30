21 Surprising Facts About Illegal Immigration

Photo: David McNew/Getty Images
After taking a drubbing in the last election from the Hispanics who voted for President Obama, who received 71 per cent of the Hispanic vote, Republicans may have seen the light on immigration reform.Earlier today, a bipartisan committee of top players from both parties announced a draft reform plan that could bring more than 11 million undocumented immigrants out of the shadows.
The 6-person panel has put forward “comprehensive immigration reform legislation that we hope can pass the Senate in overwhelming fashion,” said Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) this afternoon in a press conference on Capitol Hill. “Americans overwhelmingly oppose illegal immigration and support legal immigration… We believe this is the year Congress finally gets this done.”
“I hope that some of my colleagues in the House will [agree with this],” said Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona) this afternoon. Illegal immigrants “will have to pay back taxes and pay for their citizenship, so I do not see a scenario where it would cost us money,” he added.
He also said “there’s [now] a realisation [by Republicans] that if we continue to polarize the Latino/Hispanic vote, the demographics indicate that the chances of our being in the majority our minimal.”
But the battle for reform is going to be hard fought, even in 2013. Late Monday afternoon Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said he has “deep concerns with the proposed path to citizenship” in the legislation.
“To allow those who came here illegally to be placed on such a path is both inconsistent with rule of law and profoundly unfair to the millions of legal immigrants who waited years, if not decades, to come to America legally,” he said in a statement.
The Fiscal Times takes a look at some of the key numbers and costs associated with illegal immigration in this country.
More from The Fiscal Times:
- In Gun Battle, NYPD Blue Tests a New Technology
- Obama’s New Cabinet: 14 to Watch
- Flashback: Barack Obama’s Inauguration 2009
11 million:
The estimated number of undocumented immigrants (UI) in the United States today. That's an increase of roughly one third since 2000, when there were 8.5 million UIs, according to the centre for American Progress.
86:
Percentage of UIs who have been living in the U.S. for 7 years or longer.
327,000:
Number of UIs apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol agents in fiscal year 2011, the majority of whom were seeking employment in the U.S.
80: Estimated percentage of UIs who are from Mexico and Latin America.
9: Percentage of UIs from Asia.
11: Percentage of UIs from Europe, Canada, Africa and other countries.
$11.2 billion:
Amount that UIs paid in taxes in 2010, according to the Institute for Taxation and Economic Policy. About half of all illegals pay some form of federal taxes.
$4.2 billion:
Amount the federal government paid to individuals with children in 2005 whose tax bills dip below zero. The Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) is heavily claimed by UIs, according to Factcheck.org.
$4.3 billion:
Annual estimated cost of taxpayer-provided health care for uninsured UIs, as of 2010, according to the centre for Immigration Studies. About half of that goes to people with incomes below 133 per cent of poverty.
$48.6 billion:
The estimated cost to taxpayers of covering 3.1 million amnestied immigrants during the budget period 2014-2019, in which Medicaid expansion takes effect, according to the same source.
$2.6 trillion:
An estimate of costs that could result from putting roughly 10 million adult UIs on a guaranteed pathway to citizenship, made in 2007 by the Heritage Foundation.
$40 billion:
The annual cost of educating illegals and their offspring in this country, according to the centre for Immigration Studies.
$1.5 trillion:
The amount that would be added to this country's cumulative GDP over 10 years with a comprehensive immigration reform plan that includes legalization for all UIs currently living in the U.S., according to the centre for American Progress.
$4.5 billion to $5.4 billion:
The amount of additional net tax revenue that would accrue to the federal government over 3 years if all current UIs were legalized.
$23,482:
The current cost of apprehending, detaining, processing, and transporting one individual in deportation proceedings.
1 million:
Estimated number of immigrants deported under the Obama administration's immigrant enforcement program, Secure Communities, which checks the status of immigrants booked into county jails in participating jurisdictions.
$329 billion:
What passage of the DREAM Act would add to the U.S. economy, according to the centre for American Progress.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.