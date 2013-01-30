21 Surprising Facts About Illegal Immigration

Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

After taking a drubbing in the last election from the Hispanics who voted for President Obama, who received 71 per cent of the Hispanic vote, Republicans may have seen the light on immigration reform.Earlier today, a bipartisan committee of top players from both parties announced a draft reform plan that could bring more than 11 million undocumented immigrants out of the shadows.



The 6-person panel has put forward “comprehensive immigration reform legislation that we hope can pass the Senate in overwhelming fashion,” said Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) this afternoon in a press conference on Capitol Hill. “Americans overwhelmingly oppose illegal immigration and support legal immigration… We believe this is the year Congress finally gets this done.”

“I hope that some of my colleagues in the House will [agree with this],” said Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona) this afternoon. Illegal immigrants “will have to pay back taxes and pay for their citizenship, so I do not see a scenario where it would cost us money,” he added.

He also said “there’s [now] a realisation [by Republicans] that if we continue to polarize the Latino/Hispanic vote, the demographics indicate that the chances of our being in the majority our minimal.”

But the battle for reform is going to be hard fought, even in 2013. Late Monday afternoon Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said he has “deep concerns with the proposed path to citizenship” in the legislation.

“To allow those who came here illegally to be placed on such a path is both inconsistent with rule of law and profoundly unfair to the millions of legal immigrants who waited years, if not decades, to come to America legally,” he said in a statement.

The Fiscal Times takes a look at some of the key numbers and costs associated with illegal immigration in this country.

