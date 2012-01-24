These States Will Lose Billions If Their Illegal Immigrants Are Deported

Photo: AP

unauthorised immigrants made up 5.2% (about 8 million) of the U.S. workforce in 2010, according to a report from the American Immigration Council’s Strength In Diversity report.The same year, the American Immigration Council and American Progress estimated that deporting all unauthorised immigrants from the country and sealing the borders to future unauthorised immigration would “reduce the U.S. GDP by 1.46% annually—or $2.6 trillion in lost GDP over 10 years.”



In January, the American Immigration Council compiled information about the full political and economic power of “immigrants, Latinos, and Asians” for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

At least 15 states, including California, Texas, and New York, stand to lose billions if illegal immigrants are deported. The number of illegal immigrants living in each state has been obtained from the 2008 report released by Pew Hispanic centre.

