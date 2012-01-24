These States Will Lose Billions If Their Illegal Immigrants Are Deported

Photo: AP
unauthorised immigrants made up 5.2% (about 8 million) of the U.S. workforce in 2010, according to a report from the American Immigration Council’s Strength In Diversity report.The same year, the American Immigration Council and American Progress estimated that deporting all unauthorised immigrants from the country and sealing the borders to future unauthorised immigration would “reduce the U.S. GDP by 1.46% annually—or $2.6 trillion in lost GDP over 10 years.”
In January, the American Immigration Council compiled information about the full political and economic power of “immigrants, Latinos, and Asians” for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
At least 15 states, including California, Texas, and New York, stand to lose billions if illegal immigrants are deported. The number of illegal immigrants living in each state has been obtained from the 2008 report released by Pew Hispanic centre.
California is home to 2.7 million unauthorised immigrants and stands to lose $301.6 billion if they were removed.
Texas is home to 1.45 million unauthorised immigrants and stands to lose $69.3 billion if they were removed.
Arizona is home to 500,000 unauthorised immigrants and stands to lose $48.8 billion if they were removed.
Florida is home to 1.05 million unauthorised immigrants and stands to lose $43.9 billion if they were removed.
New York is home to 925,000 unauthorised immigrants and stand to lose $28.7 billion if they were removed.
Illinois is home to 450,000 unauthorised immigrants and stands to lose $25.6 billion if they were removed.
New Jersey is home to 550,000 unauthorised immigrants and stands to lose $24.2 billion if they were removed.
Georgia is home to 475,000 unauthorised immigrants and stands to lose $21.3 billion if they were removed.
Maryland is a home to 250,000 unauthorised immigrants and stands to lose $15.3 billion if they were removed
North Carolina is a home 350,000 unauthorised immigrants and stands to lose $14.5 billion if they were removed.
Washington is home to 180,000 unauthorised immigrants and stands to lose $14.5 billion if they were removed.
Massachusetts is 190,000 unauthorised immigrants and stands to lose $12 billion if they were removed.
Virginia is home to 300,000 unauthorised immigrants and stands to lose $11.2 billion if they were removed.
Nevada is a home 230,000 unauthorised immigrants and stands to lose $9.7 billion if they were removed.
Colorado is a home to 240,000 unauthorised immigrants and stands to lose $8 billion if they were removed.
